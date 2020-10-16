



India on Sept 30th successfully test-fired an extended range BrahMos (D-75) supersonic cruise missile. The supersonic cruise missile is capable of hitting targets at more than 400-km range. Congratulating the team of scientists involved in today`s successful test, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that ''this will lead to adding more indigenous content to the supersonic cruise missile.''





The test was carried out under PJ-10 project of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster.





The missile was launched from a land-based facility in Odisha. This is the second test-firing of the extended range version of the missile which has an indigenously developed airframe and booster.





The BrahMos is a ramjet supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets, or land. The missile has been developed as a joint venture between the DRDO and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.





BrahMos is the first supersonic cruise missile known to be in service. Induction of the first version of BrahMos weapon complex in the Indian Navy commenced in 2005 with INS Rajput as the first ship.





All future ships being built and ships coming for mid-life up-gradation will be fitted with the missile, sources said.





The Indian Army has also inducted three regiments of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile.