



by Shiv Aroor





With the Indo-Russian BrahMos supersonic cruise missile making big strides in capability in range, speed and accuracy across the three Indian armed forces, Livefist speaks to BrahMos Corp. CEO Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra on the missile program, with a first-hand overview on the future of BrahMos, including a hypersonic version, a lighter air-launched version and a submarine weapon. Very exciting times at BrahMos!





On the back of a successful anti-ship test firing of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy destroyer INS Chennai on the Arabian Sea today, the missile program is now working to quickly help the three Indian armed forces upgrade the capability of their in-service BrahMos systems.





In an exclusive interview to Livefist, BrahMos CEO & MD Dr. Sudhir Kumar Mishra today laid out the bustling multi-pronged work that the company is current engaged in. Apart from incremental range extension tests and an ambitious roadmap to make the BrahMos much more Indian than it is, plans are also afoot to boost the speed of the supersonic cruise missile by almost double in the coming year using the same ramjet engine. Hardware work has also begun in earnest on the hypersonic BrahMos-2 and modified lighter BrahMos NG missiles. Amidst the feverish pace of testing that looms, the BrahMos CEO also hints that the two decade no-show on the export front could finally change.





Watch the full interview on our YouTube Channel:



