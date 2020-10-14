



Just before the crucial meeting of the Financial Action Talks Force (FATF), Pakistan suffered a major setback. The first report of the FATF's immediate assessment shows Pakistan's failure to implement the FATF's suggestions. Pakistan is far behind in implementing the recommendations from FATF.





The next meeting of the FATM will be held on 21–23 October, in which the situation in Pakistan, which is currently in the grey list, will be discussed. FACF's regional arm Asia Pacific Group has retained Pakistan in the enhanced follow-up list as it has failed to curb terror funding and money laundering. The Asia Pacific Group has found that Pakistan has completely failed to implement the FATF's technical suggestions.





According to the report, out of 40 recommendations made by the institution, Pakistan has implemented only two. The Imran government's dull attitude has left Pakistan out of the grey list and the danger of being blacklisted.





FATF Prospects





According to international affairs experts, the FATF meeting will try to get Pakistan out of the gray list by neighbouring China, Pakistan's friendly country Turkey and Malaysia. It is believed that none of the 39 member countries will stand with Pakistan other than these three.





Pakistan needs the support of at least 12 countries to come out of the grey list. Pakistan is actively involved in this effort. Some diplomatic experts in the US and Paris have reported to the media that Pakistan has contracted lobbying firm Leiden Strategist based in Texas, USA, to gain support from other countries. It will be the job of this company to negotiate with the Trump administration and try to clear Pakistan's path.





The main job of this firm is Sir Strategic Communication, Government Relations, Business Advisory, and Political Consulting.







