Democrat Presidential hopeful and former Vice-President Joe Biden has made a strong pitch to obtain support from the Indian American community and assured that if elected India and USA will work closely against international terror and promote stability “ where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours .”





“The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we've ever had between our two countries. A Biden-Harris Administration will build on that great progress and do even more. We can and should be natural allies. That’s why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The U.S. and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbours,” Biden wrote in an Op-Ed for 'India-West' an Indian American media platform India-West which is a 40-year-old media conglomerates in North America ahead of US Presidential polls on November 3.





“We’ll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation,” Biden assured.





Referring to his personal connect with the Indian-American community, Biden emphasised, “I’ve always felt deeply connected to the Indian American community because of the values we share: duty to family and elders, treating people with respect and dignity, self-discipline, service, and hard work. For me, these values were passed down from my Irish ancestors who risked everything for a better life in America, and they have shaped me as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and a man of faith and a lifelong public servant.”





“I’ve seen how those shared values, that immigrant story, forged my lasting relationship with Indian American constituents in Delaware and with Indian American staff both in the United States Senate and in the Obama-Biden Administration, where we’d exchange stories of our families’ sacrifice and marvel that only in America would we be living their dream,” he added.





It may be mentioned here that the Indian-American community is expected to vote for the Democrats as per all surveys.





The former Vice-President also referred to Kamala Harris his Vice Presidential nominee. “Kamala is smart, tested, and prepared. But another thing that makes Kamala so inspiring is her mother, Shyamala Gopalan. We feel Kamala’s pride when she talks about her.”





Claiming that while for President Donald Trump, Indo-US ties are photo-ops, Biden said, for him it is getting things done. “Fifteen years ago, I was leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with Republican Dick Lugar to approve the historic Civil Nuclear Deal between our nations and advance our technology sharing and defence cooperation. At the time, I said if the United States and India became closer friends, then the world will be a safer place Seven years ago, as Vice President, I told business leaders in Mumbai that the U.S.-India partnership was the defining relationship of the 21st Century.”







