On the 12-year anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the United States on November 26 not only ‘reaffirmed commitment’ to fight for justice but also said it is ‘stands alongside’ India against terrorism. On November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists entered via sea route, held to ransom the city of Mumbai and took lives of at least 160 people including foreigners.





The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs under the State Department said in a statement shared on Twitter that Washington that it remains ‘resolute’ in holding the ones accountable and to ensure justice to the victims of the attack that include six Americans. US State Department deputy spokesperson Cale Brown has also said that with the Justice Program, the nation seeks justice.

On the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack, the U.S reaffirms its commitment to holding the perpetrators accountable and ensuring justice for the victims, including six Americans. Standing alongside our Indian partners, we remain resolute in the fight against terrorism. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) November 26, 2020

November 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. Through the Rewards for Justice program we seek to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous attack face justice. https://t.co/AGScBphX75 — Cale Brown (@StateDeputySPOX) November 25, 2020





26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack





Twelve years ago, at least 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a banned Islamic terrorist organisation laid siege to the city of Mumbai for 72 hours. The main target of the attackers included Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Nariman House and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus while having blueprints of all four sites.





In its nature, the attack is termed as one of a kind because it was for the first time when terrorists from across the border, entered India and held the financial capital hostage for three days. The local police, at the time, was not equipped to handle an attack of that magnitude and had to wait for National Security Guards (NSG) to arrive. The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was followed by NSG conducting Operation Black tornado on November 29 to take out the remaining attackers at the Taj Hotel and ended the attacks.





Ajmal Kasab, one of the 10 attackers, had survived the attack and was taken into custody by the Mumbai police. Kasab was eventually hanged till death in November 2012 after his mercy plea to the President of India at the time, was rejected. The attack led to the resignations of Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and deputy CM R.R. Patil.





Even though the trial is still underway in Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court has still made very little progress, the United States had offered up to $5 million in 2018 for any information related to the ones responsible for the attacks. Meanwhile, the Pakistani authorities have continued to deny culpability and still have to take action on multiple dossiers shared by India.







