



Three Bharatiya Janata Party workers were shot dead by militants at Y K Pora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday evening.





The slain was identified as Yuva Morcha General Secretary for Kulgam, Fida Hussain Itoo of YK Pora, Umar Hajam of YK Pora and Haroon Rashid Beigh of Sopat.





A police official said that at around 8:20 pm the militants stopped the vehicle in which three BJP workers were traveling near Eidgah of YK Pora and fired at them.





“One of them, Itoo, died on the spot and two others succumbed on the way to hospital.”





Medical Superintendent of Emergency Hospital Qazigund, Dr Asima, said that all three had sustained multiple injuries and were declared dead on arrival. The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killings, reported PTI.





Agencies



