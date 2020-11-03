



The full page advertisement in The Hindu newspaper comprised a message from China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong and detailed Beijing's efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, among several other topics.





A full page advertisement in a leading Indian English daily on the occasion of 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China drew scathing reactions from Twitter users on Thursday.





The advertisement, focused on China’s achievements in 2020, appeared on page three of The Hindu, one of the oldest-running English dailies in the country.





​Reactions to the post ranged from critical, to some users expressing surprise, among other emotions.





Trust me this is Indian newspaper "The Hindu" pic.twitter.com/u3PtZANRCj — Atul Ahuja (@atulahuja_) October 1, 2020

Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar congratulated his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the occasion.

Extend my felicitations to State Councillor & FM Wang Yi and the Government and People of PRC on the 71st anniversary of the founding of People’s Republic of China.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 1, 2020