TALIOS multi-function targeting & recce pod & Rafale Fighter jet of Armée de l’Air et de l’Espace





French Air and Space Force’s Rafale fighter jets are receiving the new Thales TALIOS multi-function targeting pod, the service announced.





The first operational capability of the TALIOS is expected this month in order to be able to deploy it very quickly in theatres of operations.





The new pod provides extended capabilities compared to the Damocles electro-optical/laser designation pod, through the increased precision of its optics, improved geolocation of objectives, tracking of moving targets, augmented reality to add markers to the area, and infrared capability.





TALIOS (TArgeting Long-range Identification Optronic System) combines targeting and tactical recce capabilities in a single pod. It delivers unmatched image quality, including colour imagery, and disruptive capabilities such as Permanent Vision and embedded artificial intelligence (AI) to provide combat aircraft pilots and ground forces with reliable situational awareness in real time.





With its open architecture, the TALIOS pod is designed as a “plug & fight” system for all existing and future fighter jets. Additional functions can be incorporated as and when they are needed to meet the evolving requirements of the armed forces.





Flight-tested for the first time in 2016, TALIOS was successfully qualified by the French defence procurement agency DGA, in 2018 for deployment by Dassault’s Rafale omni-role aircraft.







