



New Delhi: At a discussion titled “India-US Relations: A general overview with special emphasis on the future economic prospects”, Dr Kanwal Sibal said that the India-US 2+2 dialogue is unaffected by the ongoing US elections.





Prof Madhav Das Nalapat drew a comparison between PM Narendra Modi and former PM P.V. Narsimha Rao, in terms of their understanding of Indo-US relations. He said that in case of a future Joe Biden administration, it’s going to be a disappointment to China as well. “If the US administration focuses only on China and doesn’t work with India, it would be using only half of its brain since India happens to be an essential component, especially in this part of the world.” He further suggested that the “QUAD” should be effectively weaponized by adding an economic dimension to it.





Mohan Kumar said that BECA and similar pacts don’t work in India’s interest, as the US may object to the defence trade that India continues to have with Russia. Brig. Gen. Chad T. Mansake said that US and Indian armed forces’ collaboration would benefit both the countries and put China on alert. Christopher Jester said that any change in government or administration does not impact the deals signed during the dialogue.





Lt. Gen. Satish Dua said that counterterrorism forms a key element of India-US strategic partnership. Capt. James Fanell made remarks on how Indo-US maritime connectivity is key to keep in check Chinese Navy’s activities. Vice Admiral Shekhar Sinha focused on how Indo-Pacific is more of a political-economic vision, making it difficult to decouple with China in terms of trade.







