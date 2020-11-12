



Jammu: Eleven PDP leaders and their supporters on Tuesday joined the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.





The PDP leaders joined the saffron party in the presence of J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina.





Those who joined the BJP are PDP zonal president Sukhdev Singh; Subedar Gian Chand; Prithvi Raj Khokhar; Capt Ram Lal Choudhary; Bhagwan Dass; Tara Chand, Bachan Singh; Ajay Choudhary; Mohinder Singh; Sushil Kumar; and Dr Shadi Lal.





Hundreds of their supporters too joined the BJP.





Ravinder Raina welcomed them into the party fold and said the PDP is now a “sunken ship”.





With continuous Pakistan-favouring rhetoric and anti-national uttering by senior PDP leadership, it has completely lost the faith of the public as well as its leaders.





He said those who joined the party were feeling suffocated in the PDP as they wanted to serve their motherland like a patriot.





MP Jugal Kishore Sharma greeted the new entrants and expressed faith that their joining will further strengthen the development process in the region.





He asked them to work sincerely along the party lines and assured them of full support in public welfare activities.







