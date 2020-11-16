



BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday slammed the Congress party for hitting back at former US President Barack Obama over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi. In his book, the former US President has put forth his opinions on Rahul Gandhi. After Gandhi was mentioned in the book, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that Obama should shed his 'frog in the well' mentality and interact with Rahul Gandhi.





Reacting to Congress' remark on Obama, Malviya said that the Congress party can delude itself as it is not going to change how Rahul Gandhi comes across. Further listing Rahul Gandhi's lack of abilities, the BJP leader said that Obama has merely put words to what we all know.





"Well is it going to change anything? Is that going to change how Rahul Gandhi comes across? Is that going to make him any wiser? It is going to make Raul Gandhi better informed. The fact is that the Congress party can delude itself and continue to defend their print. But he is just not good enough. The whole world knows this. Obama has merely put words to what we all know. Every Indian, who has watched Raul Gandhi in a public space knows that he is incapable of leading a party. He is incapable of being in Public light. He is someone who can't hold a thought together. What is the point of attacking Barack Obama? He said something out of his own interaction with Rahul Gandhi," said Malviya.





"Who in his right mind would come out and attack Barack Obama saying what is obvious, except the people who enjoy the little power left in Congress. Adhir Chaudhary is their leader in Lok Sabha and he has abounded duty to defend Rahul Gandhi," he added.





Earlier on Friday, BJP leaders Tom Vadakkan and Meenakshi Lekhi took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after former US President Barack Obama opined on him in his new memoir, calling his remarks a 'spot on' description of the Gandhi scion. Meenakshi Lekhi also expressed her agreement with Obama's statements saying that politics was not a game where 'spoon-feeding' could work for too long.





Obama's Take On Rahul Gandhi





The former United States President in his memoir 'A Promised Land' has mentioned Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.





According to a book review by the New York Times, Obama has said, "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. He has also opined on Dr. Singh as 'someone having a kind of impassive integrity'. Apart from these Indian politicians, Obama has reportedly described Russian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of 'the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time'







