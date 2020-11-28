



After Ladakh, China has now stepped up preparations to open a second front against India. Chinese army increases military deployment near border of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh Not only that, China is also engaged in developing military infrastructure very fast. Indian military sources say China is preparing to open a second front with India.



Beijing: China has now intensified preparations to open a second front against India in eastern Ladakh. The Chinese army PLA has substantially increased its military deployment near the border of India's Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in a silent manner. Not only that, China has also been able to develop military infrastructure very fast. China has stepped up the deployment of surface-to-air missiles and drone aircraft.





According to a report, the Indian military commanders are more concerned about the Kurk pass in Himachal Pradesh and fish tail 1 and 2 of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Army found last month that the PLA has constructed a road in Churup village just across the Karnik pass. Not only that, the Chinese army built a house for the soldiers to stay near Tanzum La bordering Uttarakhand.





This of Chinese soldiers is located just 4 km away from LAC. Located 82 km away from LAC in Demchok in eastern Ladakh, Shikdhany has become the main base for taking the troops from one place to another. China has also intensified its blockade in the eastern sector.





The Chinese army has deployed its electronic warfare unit at Nyinglu, 60 km from Arunachal Pradesh. 4 units of jamming of Indian satellites in space are also deployed. It is believed that the Unit of the Chinese Army can target India's GSAT communication and commercial satellites. India has also found that the Chinese army has also deployed the army in Yebi. China has been active in its espionage network, especially in the Galwan Valley, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. China has increased the deployment of surface-to-air missiles at Kashgar and Hoton airbase.







