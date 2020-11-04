



Months after the violent clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, China has annexed an additional 150 hectares of Nepal, the Daily Telegraph has reported citing politicians from the Himalayan nation.





It was reported earlier that China had allegedly started slicing into Nepali territory in at least five border districts in May by sending in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in areas that were unguarded.





According to the news report, Chinese troops crossed the border into the Limi Valley and Hilsa in the north-western district of Humla. They moved stone pillars that had been erected earlier to demarcate the border between the two countries. Subsequently, the PLA has allegedly constructed military structures on the encroached territory, the news report added. Chinese personnel also allegedly moved the pillars further into Nepalese territory in Gorkha district.





The report also suggests that additional encroachment has occurred in the Rasuwa, Sindhupalchowk and Sankuwasabha districts, after the Chinese in Tibet Autonomous Region diverted the flow of rivers acting as a natural boundary to claim previously submerged Nepalese territory.





Neither Kathmandu nor Beijing responded to requests for comment raised by the publication.





During a senior Communist Party meeting on Tibet's future governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping had recently lauded achievements and praised frontline officials but said more efforts were needed to enrich, rejuvenate and strengthen unity in the region.







