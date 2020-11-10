Over the last seven months of the coronavirus pandemic, online threat actors have been ramping up their attacks against India. The motivation behind these attacks varies from financial gain to reputational damage





CYFIRMA's research shows hackers keen to breach India's firewalls originate primarily from China, Pakistan, and North Korea.





India is not only facing threats from foreign actors on land but also in the digital world. India's geopolitical situation, especially with respect to Pakistan and China, has been under severe stress over the past six months.





As a result, state-sponsored actors and financially motivated hackers are now looking at India's government agencies and Indian companies as their next target, according to the India Threat Landscape Report 2020.





However, not everyone stepped into the field with the same objective. Some hackers are looking to make a quick buck, while others are keen to do some long-lasting damage by stealing trade secrets and intellectual property.





Here’s a quick look at the cyber threat campaigns currently targeting India and what they’re after:



