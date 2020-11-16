



Slamming former United States President Barack Obama for his remark on Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has said that Obama should shed his 'frog in the well' mentality and interact with Rahul Gandhi.





Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks came as the BJP mocked the former Congress chief based on Obama's quote in a recent book. Chowdhury in a series of tweets suggested to Obama to speak to Rahul Gandhi on relevant issues and warned him against his 'churlish comments'. Tagging the former US President, Chowdhury said that he should think twice before evaluating any leader, otherwise he would be called 'ignorant.'





Meanwhile, several Congress leaders came to Rahul Gandhi's defence. AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar said that Rahul Gandhi has changed a lot since he met Obama and it is difficult to assess someone in short meetings. "Obama and Rahul Gandhi must have met briefly, probably 8-10 years back when he came here as US President. To assess someone in few meetings is tough. Rahul Gandhi's personality has changed since then, he has gained a lot of experience," said Tariq Anwar while speaking to news agency ANI.





Congress leader Acharya Pramod on Saturday has termed him as 'God of Congress''. He lashed out at Obama asking if the former US President studied with Gandhi in his school or is an old friend. He also asked - "May be Obama should openly state that he is also a blind follower of Modi, if it is the case."





Obama Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Nervous'





Rahul Gandhi has come under the attack of BJP all over again after the former US President Barack Obama in his new book - 'A Promised Land', described him as "nervous". The 44th US President has opined on Gandhi and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in his new book. According to a book review by the New York Times, Obama has opined on the Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi stating, "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject”. He has also opined on Dr Singh as 'someone having a kind of impassive integrity'. Apart from these Indian politicians, Obama has reportedly described Russian President Vladimir Putin reminding him of 'the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time'.







