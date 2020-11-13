



New Delhi: In wake of the changing dynamics of world politics, with Donald Trump losing re-election to the White House and a belligerent China at India’s nerves, Russia continues to maintain that nothing will hamper Moscow’s ties with New Delhi, especially in defence cooperation.





“Defence cooperation of Russia with India is immune to any restriction. Russia-India relations are proceeding with great confidence. We are closely watching India’s relations with the US and other countries,” Roman Babushkin, Deputy Chief of Russian Embassy in India, said on Thursday.





Stating that “defence cooperation happens in strategic partnership and mutual trust”, he said that Russia does not have any “particular reservation but we must take into account all nuances”.





Babushkin also said that India’s “other ties” do not come at the expense of Russian interest, and that “there is no doubt on the credibility of Indian friends”.





“We are talking about cooperation with a third nation. It requires more consultations and will take time. We are in talks with not only Southeast Asian countries but also those like Philippines,” the Russian diplomat said when asked about his reaction on the exports of the BrahMos missile to Southeast Asia.







