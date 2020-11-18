



India has successfully test fired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile air defence system. The Missile system secured a direct hit on its target during the trial.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for two successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile.





“Congratulations to @DRDO_India for two back to back successful test trials of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile. First launch test on 13th Nov proved the Radar and Missile capabilities with direct hit. Today’s test demonstrated the warhead performance on proximity detection,” Singh tweeted.

Earlier on November 13, Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) System achieved a major milestone by a direct hit on to a Banshee Pilotless target aircraft at medium range and medium altitude.





