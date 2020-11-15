



The radar tracked the Banshee target from farthest range and missile was launched when target was within kill zone. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. It is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army





Balasore: India on Friday successfully tested its new projectile weapon – the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system – off the coast of Odisha’s Balasore. The missile reportedly hit its target directly during the test.





The video of the test released on Saturday shows the potency and impact of the missile that has the capability to hit targets in air at a strike range of 25-30 kilometres.





“The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 3:50 pm off the Odisha coast. The missile is propelled by a single-stage solid-propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems. The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 canisterised missiles,” the Union Ministry of Defence said in a release.





The video of the test released on Saturday shows the potency and impact of the missile that has the capability to hit targets in air at a strike range of 25-30 kilometres.





All QRSAM weapon system elements such as the Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle and Mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of Indian Army.







