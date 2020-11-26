



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on who’s who of Bahrain‘s decision making process — Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister and held talks with his counterpart Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, eyeing to elevate bilateral partnership in the strategically important region.





The two sides have decided to further strengthen the India-Bahrain ties including in areas of defence and maritime security, space technology, trade and investment, infrastructure, IT, FinTech, health, hydrocarbon and renewable energy.





During his calls on the leadership, he personally conveyed sincere condolences on the sad demise of Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, former Prime Minister of Kingdom of Bahrain. He recalled the contribution of the late Prime Minister in strengthening India-Bahrain relations and for the welfare of the Indian community in Bahrain.





He thanked the leadership of Bahrain for hosting more than 300,000 strong Indian community in Bahrain and for taking exceptional care of the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. Bahrain’s leadership appreciated the contribution of the Indian community to the development of Bahrain and the assistance provided by India during the Covid pandemic through supply of medicines, medical equipment and medical professionals.





Both sides affirmed to further strengthen their Covid-related cooperation. They also expressed satisfaction on operationalisation of Air Bubble arrangement between the two countries.





Jaishankar held delegation level talks with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister. The two Ministers discussed the entire gamut of bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation and coordination in dealing with post-Covid challenges.





During the visit, Jaishankar also interacted with the leaders of the Indian community in Bahrain in virtual mode. He paid a visit to 200 years old Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama. The temple and the Little India around it stand as a testimony for the enduring India-Bahrain friendship. He also visited National Museum of Bahrain.







