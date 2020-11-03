



France takes huge step against Pakistan; revokes visas of 183 nationals





This action is directly linked to the anti-French rhetoric of Imran Khan and has made it clear that it will not bow down to the pressure on Islamic countries.





Amid the row over French President Emmanuel Macron's comments regarding Islamophobia, and subsequent remarks from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the former has once again made it clear that it will not bow down to the pressure on Islamic countries. France has revoked the visitor visas of 183 Pakistani nationals, including relatives of Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja Pasha, former chief of Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.





Confirming this news, the Pakistan Consulate in Paris has requested France to allow the former ISI Chief's sister to stay temporarily as she has come to France to see her sick mother-in-law. Pakistan claims that the 118 nationals have been forcibly deported despite having valid documents. It says it is in contact with the French authorities in this regard.





For the uninitiated, a school teacher's throat was slit by a young man in Paris for showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in school last month. On this, President Macron gave a statement on Islamic terrorism, after which he received criticism from several Islamic countries, especially Turkey and Pakistan. Imran Khan had written a letter to the Islamic countries, urging them to unite against the western countries.





He said that it is necessary for Muslim countries to unite in order to bring the leadership of Western countries prone to Islamophobia to the right path.





Khan made a lot of fuss about France, but he stopped speaking in front of China. Recently, a picture of Prophet Mohammed was shown in a TV series aired on China's TV channel China Central Television (CCTV). It is worth noting that neither the China Administration nor the TV Channel has denied this claim. That is, Chinese officials have no problem with this. But despite this, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan did not react. The President of Turkey also remained silent on this issue.





