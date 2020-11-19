L110 clustered Vikas liquid propulsion engine is now manufactured by Godrej Aerospace





Godrej Aerospace partners with ISRO on its first satellite launch since January '20





MUMBAI: Godrej Aerospace, the aerospace and defence business of Godrej & Boyce, today announced that it sees significant opportunities to capture emerging from the opening up of the Indian Space sector which permits increased private participation.





This follows ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) successful launch of its own earth observation satellite (EOS-01), as well as nine satellites from other countries, using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh on November 7, 2020.





Godrej Aerospace played a key role in the first satellite launch after the COVID-19 pandemic began, by manufacturing the Vikas engine which is used to propel the second stage of the rocket.





This was the 51st mission for ISRO's PSLV as this launch vehicle continues to cement its reputation globally as one of the best rockets in its category, and is known for its reliability.





Congratulating ISRO, Mr. S M Vaidya, EVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace, said, "The successful launch of ISRO's PSLV carrying 10 satellites was a special occasion as ISRO overcame many constraints during the pandemic to enable this launch."





He added: "We believe that ISRO's future space missions and their call for more private sector participation in Space will ensure better opportunities for Godrej Aerospace to showcase its engineering and manufacturing excellence and thereby continue to drive self-reliance in this strategic area."





Godrej Aerospace has been partnering with ISRO for over 30 years to manufacture complex systems such as the liquid propulsion engines for PSLV and GSLV rockets, thrusters for satellites, and antenna systems.





Godrej Aerospace has also played an integral part in the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions to the Moon and Mars respectively and has been proudly committed to the cause of driving indigenous manufacturing for India's space programs which are key to propel India's technological prowess on the global stage.





