



NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block access to another 43 smartphone apps of Chinese origin. The new list includes apps like Alipay Cashier, AliExpress, WeWorkChina.





In June, 59 apps were banned which included TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, Bigo Live and other popular apps. Two months later, the government banned 118 more apps including PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work, Baidu, Tencent Weiyun and others taking the total count of Chinese-linked mobile apps banned by India to 224. The latest ban of 43 apps takes the count to 267.





The ministry offer a similar reason for the ban. “This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The government issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the “comprehensive reports” received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs," as per an official statement.





Here is the list of the 43 Chinese apps that are banned on November 24:





AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II







