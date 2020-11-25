NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act to block access to another 43 smartphone apps of Chinese origin. The new list includes apps like Alipay Cashier, AliExpress, WeWorkChina.

In June, 59 apps were banned which included TikTok, UC Browser, WeChat, Bigo Live and other popular apps. Two months later, the government banned 118 more apps including PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work, Baidu, Tencent Weiyun and others taking the total count of Chinese-linked mobile apps banned by India to 224. The latest ban of 43 apps takes the count to 267.

The ministry offer a similar reason for the ban. “This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The government issued the order for blocking the access of these apps by users in India based on the “comprehensive reports” received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs," as per an official statement.

Here is the list of the 43 Chinese apps that are banned on November 24:

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II