Politics is known for opportunism for ages. Be it any election in the country, one or the other party tries to take advantage of the situation. Something similar is also seen in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir. This is evident with the Gupkar Alliance formed just before the J&K DDC election. This is the first election held after Jammu and Kashmir became Union Territory last year. The larger question is, who do the people of Jammu and Kashmir choose, the politics of development, or the article 370 advocaters group, which wants to throw the valley back into the dark decades.





Social media has called this alliance the 'Gupkar Gang.' Its opportunism is understood as they chose to boycott the panchayat elections. Just imagine, the Panchayati Raj system being the strongest pillar of any democracy, and you rejected it and now want to contest the DDC elections. If the so-called Gupkar Alliance was so anti-370 abrogation that it boycotted the Panchayat election, why is it so eager to contest the DDC? Even big parties like Congress have supported the secret organization. The changing situation on the ground, whether it is about law and order, whether it is about employment, infrastructure development, etc., Kashmiris are very well aware of opportunistic parties.





Now talking about 35A, it was an unconstitutional order, which the Parliament never recognized, but still, the groups are chanting the 35A. The Privilege common found in 35A These leaders, which were not for the people, had applied for themselves so that they could take advantage of it. The introspection that was expected after the election defeat in 2014, which did not happen.





Kashmir had become number-one in corruptionThe Congress party supporting the Gupkar Gang should understand that even former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru realized his mistake when he gave Article 370. He felt that he gave all the powers to Sheikh Abdullah. During that time, the accountability of the leaders was not fixed. This led to corruption. There came a time when Jammu and Kashmir became top places in Transparency International's rankings surveying corruption. This means that corruption was done by those people who ruled Jammu and Kashmir for so many years. Before 370, these people used to decide where the money would go or to whom the land would be given.





If you go to any city other than Srinagar, you can see how backward those districts are. Since Jammu and Kashmir's own revenue was not special, 90 percent of their funding was done by the central government. Where that money used to go, it had no accountability, no transparency. Only a select few had ruled here for 70 years.





Vote to anyone who speaks Dogri, Kashmiri but not the language of Pakistan. When Maharaja Hari Singh was expelled from Kashmir, he was succeeded by Maharaja Sheikh Abdullah. His son, Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, was ruled by Mehbooba Mufti's father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the same manner; now, his daughter is also leading from the front. In the last 70 years, these leaders were given luxury by the central government, which has become a habit. But now, people have come to understand how hollow these families have made the valley in the past 70 years.





The upcoming District Development Council elections will definitely win; only those who speak Dogri or Kashmiri; people who speak the language of Pakistan or seek help from China will not get public support.







