On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan to celebrate the festival of lights with soldiers of the Indian Army.





Thanking the Jawans for their sacrifice and valour, PM Modi said 'India has shown it has strength and political will give 'Prachand Jawab' (Befitting Reply) to those challenging it.'





These comments were made by Modi without naming any country in particular. However, his comments come amid the continued standoff with China at Ladakh border.





"India believes in policy of understanding others and making them understand but if an attempt to test it is made, then the country will give a fierce reply," he asserted.





​He further added that 'no force in world can prevent our soldiers from protecting our borders'.





"I'd like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yog; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue & English. This will help ingrain new perspectives & enthusiasm in them" said Modi in Longewala.





​Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthanaalso accompanied the Prime Minister to Jaisalmer.





Earlier today, PM Narendra Modi greeted the citizens on the occasion of Diwali and wrote on Twitter, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy."





On Friday, the Prime Minister appealed to people to light a 'Diya' on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.







