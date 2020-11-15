



Jaisalmer: India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday while addressing the soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.





The Prime Minister is in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with the security forces.





"India is working rapidly to increase its defence capability and make its defence sector Atmanirbhar. We have decided to focus on the indigenous arms factory. This one decision of the defence sector propelled 130 crore Indians to work towards vocal for local doctrine," PM Modi said while addressing the soldiers here on the occasion of Diwali.





Today the whole world is troubled by expansionist forces. "Expansionism is, in a way, a mental disorder and reflects 18th-Century thinking," said PM Modi while adding that India is also becoming a strong voice against this thinking.





"The world now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you have secured the nation," said PM Modi.





"The sacrifice you make while staying at the border and do austerity, creates trust in the country. It is believed that together, the biggest challenge can be overcome," he added. The Prime Minister added that with this inspiration from the soldiers, the country is busy protecting the lives of every citizen in this difficult time of the epidemic.





"The country has been arranging the food for its 80 crore citizens for so many months. But at the same time, the country is also trying to give back a pace to the economy," he added.





"Today I want to urge you for three things. First, make the habit of innovating something a part of your everyday life. These days our soldiers are doing important innovations in many places. Second, keep yoga a part of your life. Third, apart from your mother tongue, Hindi and English, learn at least one language. You will see, these things will infuse new energy in you," the Prime Minister said. As long as you (soldiers) are there, this country's Diwali celebrations will continue to be, in full swing and luminescence, said PM Modi.





"With wearing masks these days due to COVID, people are facing the difficulty and think of the resilience it takes to don military gear in difficult terrain by the soldiers. This realisation is making our countrymen resolve to become more disciplined," said PM Modi.





"Today the strategy of India is clear. Today's India believes in the policy of understanding and making others understand. But if attempts are made to test us, the reply they receive is intense," he added.





"Today India kills terrorists and their leaders by entering their homes. The world now understands that this nation won't compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour," PM Modi stated.





The Prime Minister also said no power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country while adding that today every Indian is proud of the strength and bravery of their soldiers.





He further stated the history of the world always narrated that those nations have prospered, which had the ability to fight its invaders. PM Narendra Modi and members of Indian Armed Forces chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at Longewala in Jaisalmer.





Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane and Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana have also accompanied the Prime Minister.







