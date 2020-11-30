



NEW DELHI: The government on Sunday categorically rejected what it described as factually incorrect, gratuitous and unwarranted references to India in resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir.





India also accused the OIC, which describes itself as the collective voice of the Muslim world, of indulging in anti-India propaganda at the behest of Pakistan.





In a resolution adopted unanimously by the 57-member body at the 47th Council of Foreign Ministers session in Niamey, the OIC was reported to have categorically rejected India’s “unilateral and illegal” actions in withdrawing the special status of J&K and called upon India to rescind these.









The MEA said in a statement that India had always maintained that OIC had no locus standi in matters strictly internal to India, including that of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which, it said, was an integral and inalienable part of India.





“It is regrettable that OIC continues to allow itself to be used by a certain country, which has an abominable record on religious tolerance, radicalism and persecution of minorities, to indulge in anti-India propaganda. We strongly advise the OIC to refrain from making such references in future,” the MEA said in the statement.





The OIC was earlier reported to have skipped mention of Kashmir in the formal agenda for the meeting. It was quickly read as a snub to Pakistan by some. However, on the very first day of the meeting, November 27, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Niger brought up the Kashmir issue in their remarks. While expressing strong and “unequivocal” support for Kashmir, the OIC resolution also reportedly demanded that India cancel the issuance of domicile certificates to non-Kashmiris.







