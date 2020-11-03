Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) ship C-452 during its inaugural ceremony





NEW DELHI: Rajan Bargotra, Additional Director General (Western Seaboard), will commission Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) ship C-452 through video conference in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on Tuesday.





The ship was indigenously designed and built by Larsen & Toubro, Surat complying with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".





"India Coast Guard ship C-452, indigenously designed and built by M/s L&T #Surat in lines with PM's vision @makeinindia and #AatmaNirbharBharat, will be commissioned through video conference today #Ratnagiri by ADG Rajan Bargotra, CGC (WS)," ICG tweeted.





Earlier in May, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had commissioned Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sachet and two interceptor boats (IBs) C-450 and C-451 in Goa. The ICGS Sachet, the first in the series of five offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment.







