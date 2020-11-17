



Navy Chief Visits Nicobar





The Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh visited INS Baaz, the Naval Air Station located at Campbell Bay, Great Nicobar Island on November 13, 2020. The visit was aimed to express solidarity with personnel on the occasion of Deepawali.









Constant Vigilance





The CNS was received by Lieutenant General Manoj Pande and was briefed on the operational preparedness and infrastructure aspects of the Command, including readiness in the prevalent security scenario.





All Hands On Deck





During his interaction with personnel at INS Baaz, the CNS acknowledged their contribution in keeping the strategically important base operational at all times. Personnel from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard, DSC and GREF, as well as Defence civilians were present during this occasion.





Keeping Sea Lanes Safe





The geo-strategically located Air Station, INS Baaz, overlooks critical International Sea Lanes passing through the Indian Ocean Region. The Airbase supports operations of a multitude of military aircraft, which enable surveillance over the Southern Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, Malacca Straits and the Southern Indian Ocean.





Myriad Duties





INS Baaz provides aid to Civil Authorities, including Casualty Evacuation, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief and Search and Rescue and also serves as a supporting base for operational turn-around facilities of ships deployed in the Nicobar Group of Islands.







