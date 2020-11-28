



Iran's defence ministry said today top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh has been assassinated.





"Unfortunately, the medical team did not succeed in reviving (Fakhrizadeh), and a few minutes ago, this manager and scientist achieved the high status of martyrdom after years of effort and struggle," Iran's armed forces said in a statement.





Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators

Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 27, 2020

Fakhrizadeh's bodyguard was reportedly killed. The high-level nuclear scientist is referred to as "Iran’s Robert Oppenheimer" and is known as the "father" of Iran's nuclear program.





According to reports, Fakhrizadeh's assassination took place in Absard in Tehran's Damavand county.





Terrorists reportedly bombed a car before opening fire at Fakhrizadeh's car. Iranian media reported Fakhrizadeh died of injuries in hospital after armed assassins fired at his car.





Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javed Zarif condemned the nuclear scientist's assassination as a "terrorist act".







