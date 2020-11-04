



Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir should act as a bridge of peace between India, Pakistan and China.





Speaking to reporters, the former J&K chief minister said that the PDP’s agenda has always been that J&K acts as a ‘bridge of peace’ between India and its neighbouring countries. She said her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s dream of making J&K as a bridge between New Delhi, Islamabad and Beijing needs to be fulfilled.





The PDP chief, who has vociferously opposed the scrapping or Article 370, said that earlier all laws were made in consultation with the public, but now laws are being imposed on Kashmiris which are against their existence and we won't tolerate it.





Mufti's statement comes at a time when Pakistan has repeatedly resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control and the International border and China has tried to unilaterally tried to change the status quo in eastern Ladakh.





Ever since the abrogation of Article 370, there has seen a stupendous increase in the ceasefire violation incidents from the Pakistani side.





Recently Mufti stoked a controversy saying that PDP would not hoist the Tricolour unless her party is allowed to raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir also. Her comments didn’t go down well with three of her party leaders. Three senior PDP leaders resigned to protest against party president’s stand on the Tricolour.





Mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference, PDP, People's Conference, Communist Party of India (Marxist) have joined hands to form Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) to restore Article 370. While NC leader Farooq Abdullah is the president of PAGD, Mufti is the vice-chairperson, CPM leader M Y Tarigami has been appointed as the convenor and Lok Sabha member from south Kashmir Hasnain Masoodi has been elected as the coordinator.







