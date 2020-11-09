







The United States President-elect Joe Biden is expected to further strengthen the Indo-US relations during his term at the White House as promised by him during the 2020 election campaign. One of the things that Biden had promised to do after winning the election, was to push for India's permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





Biden's India Vision





Biden, who was declared the winner of the presidential election last night after he secured a massive lead in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, has always advocated for deeper Indo-US ties. Biden played a major role in getting the Civil Nuclear Deal between the United States and India approved in the US Senate in 2008.





Biden, during his election campaign, had promised to cooperate with India on several fronts, including health, trade, climate change, and combatting terrorism. Biden is expected to continue his predecessors' policy of strengthening Indo-US ties by increasing India's defence capabilities, and combat terrorism in the region.





Biden had famously said in 2006, "My dream is that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States." The former vice-president, who worked with his boss Barack Obama to deepen the Indo-US ties from 2009-2016, will now have four years to get the world's two largest democracies to work together in addressing global challenges with Indian-American deputy Kamala Harris by his side.





Biden surpassed the 270 mark last night, needed to win the presidential election in the United States. Biden's victory was assured after he won Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. Incumbent Donald Trump has accused the poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they continued counting ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day.







