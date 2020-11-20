



His comments come days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with each other. The focus of their discussion was on Indo-Pacific, Covid pandemic, Climate Change among other things





Highlighting the "strong bipartisan support" in the US "to strengthen its strategic partnership with India", India's foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday that India was looking to work with the new US Administration to "further strengthening and consolidating this multifaceted relationship for our mutual benefit and economic prosperity."





His comments come days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with each other. The focus of their discussion was on Indo-Pacific, Covid pandemic, Climate Change among other things.





"As two mature, pluralistic and vibrant democracies with shared values, India and the US are natural partners of choice in forging a stable, peaceful and prosperous 21st century," Shringla pointed out,





"The India-US partnership is anchored in mutual trust and friendship, a shared commitment to democracy, converging strategic interests and the robust engagement of our citizens. I have personally witnessed the growing convergence in the strategic perspectives of India and the US over recent years," he said.





Foreign Secretary also spoke on commercial ties saying New Delhi believed that the US was a "natural partner for India" for its quest for building a resilient economy.





In October, 2+2 Dialogue took place between India and the US. Both sides have also been engaging in the Quad format and Malabar exercises. Foreign Ministers of the Quad countries (India, Australia, Japan and the US) had an in-person meeting in Tokyo earlier this year. New Delhi has also invited Australia for Malabar naval exercises that are underway now in the Indian Ocean.







