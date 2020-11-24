



Over two years after Major Kaustubh Rane was martyred in Kashmir, his wife, Kanika Rane, completed her training at the Army Officer's Training Academy





Over two years after Major Kaustubh Rane was martyred in Kashmir, his wife, Kanika Kaustubh Rane, completed her training at the Indian Army Officer's Training Academy in Chennai and is set to join the Army.

NEVER GIVE UP!!

Lt Kanika Kaustubh Rane, joining Army after she graduated as an officer from #OTAChennai today. Earlier this year she had collected the gallantry medal of her #Braveheart husband #MajorKaustubhRane at #Udhampur. @SpokespersonMoD @ddsahyadrinews @PIBMumbai pic.twitter.com/rchE5hRlza — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) November 21, 2020

Rane, whose family lives in Mumbai was martyred in August 2018 with three other Indian soldiers, in an attempt to foil the infiltration bid at the Line of Control near Gurez Sector in Bandipora district.





In a video shared by the Defence PRO Mumbai on Saturday, Lieutenant Kanika Rane said, “I would not say it was an easy choice…But I knew that had our places been switched, he would have also done the same for me. I am here to fulfil his objectives and the dreams he has left behind by being in his place.”





Major Kaustubh Rane had served in the Army for six years in Garhwal Rifles and in 36 Rashtriya Rifles. The martyred soldier is survived by his parents, his wife Kanika and their young son Agastya. Earlier this year, Kanika had received a gallantry award on behalf of her husband at an investiture ceremony in Udhampur. Training for the India Army required more mental strength than physical endurance, she said.





“If you have mental strength and stamina, you can overcome anything. I had never even run 100 metres before coming here, and now I am running 40 km…” said Lt Kanika Rane.





Two hundred and thirty officer cadets, including 181 men and 49 women passed out from the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday.







