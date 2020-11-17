



GUWAHATI: Havildar Haradhan Ray who made supreme sacrifice along the Line of Control (LoC) was laid to rest in his native village Medhipara Futkibari under Dhubri district on Monday. Ray’s last rites were performed with full military honours.





The funeral pyre was lit by the soldier’s wife along with their one-and-a-half-year-old son in the presence of family members and hundreds of people, including villagers, Army, police and district officials on the bank of the river Gauranga.





The crowd gathered for the cremation chanted, ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Pakistan Murdabad’, ‘Long live Hardhan Ray’.







