



New Delhi: The four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, who were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagorta earlier this month, were reportedly "commando trained" and had walked 30 kilometres into India in "a moonless night".





According to a report by Hindustan Times, the four terrorists were operating under JeM's Kasim Jan, who is the prime accused in 2016 Pathankot attack. The report further claimed that the slain terrorists were suicide attackers and had planned to carry out multiple attacks across the Valley.





Senior government officials, quoted by Hindustan Times, said that the terrorists travelled 30 km from the JeM camp at Shakargah to the Samba border on foot. From Samba border, they entered India after walking for 2 to 3 hours in a moonless night, the officials said.





"Nearly 200 terrorists of mixed Tanzeems are waiting at launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into India. We are picking up revival of Al-Badr group as well as creation of another terror front Lashkar-e-Mustafa, headed by one Hidyatullah Malik, and other Pakistani based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group training another 23 terrorists at Jangal-Mangal camp in Khyber-Paktunkhwa," Hindustan Times quoted a senior official as saying.





The four terrorists were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota last week. The terrorists were planning to conduct several attacks across the Valley on the anniversary of 26/11, said officials, adding that huge cache of arms and ammunitions were recovered from them.





Following the encounter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and lauded the security forces.





"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi said.







