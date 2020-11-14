Captain Shivam Singh rode a motorcycle through a tunnel of fire of 127 metres at the ASC ground





BANGALORE: The Indian Army has set a new record by riding a motorcycle through a fire tunnel in Bengaluru. The Army Supply Corps (ASC) Motorcycle Display Team – 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army created the world record on Tuesday, as Captain Shivam Singh covered a distance of 127 metres through a tunnel of fire at the ASC ground.





Singh suffered from minor burn injuries while creating the world record. The bike he was riding was completely destroyed. After the record-breaking attempt, Capt Singh was rushed to the hospital in an army ambulance.





The previous record was made by South Africa's Enrico Schoeman and Andre de Kock, which was created in September 2014. They rode the bike through 120.40 metres fire tunnel.





The tornadoes have several records, including national and international records to their name. Over the last few years, they broke the following records: fastest human pyramid riding one motorcycle, fastest human pyramid riding two motorcycles, fastest human pyramid riding three motorcycles, fastest human pyramid riding five motorcycles, highest moving human pyramid, longest backward motorcycle ride, longest knee ride, and so on.





The Tornadoes came into being under Colonel CN Rao and Captain JP Verma in the year 1982. The team of tornadoes compromises of one officer, three JCOs, and 34 soldiers of the ASC. The records created by them are under the guidelines of Guinness Book of World Records, Limca Book of Records, Unique World Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records and International Book of Records.





The team started their journey at the 1982 Asian Games in Delhi.







