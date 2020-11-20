



NEW DELHI: Indian Army Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh on Thursday said that the Indian Army has not conducted any action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





"Reports of Indian Army's action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake," Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh said.





The DGMO had to react as news reports suggested that the Indian Army had carried out precision strikes against terrorists in PoK.





The PTI story was based on analysis of the Ceasefire Violations (CFV) that took place on November 13.





It is clarified that there has been no firing or CFV in LC on November 19.





But Pakistani Rangers opened fire and shelled border out posts (BoPs) and hamlets along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leaving a woman injured, officials said on November 19.





The Pakistani troops targeted several BoPs and few hamlets in Manyari, Sapwal and Karol Krishna on late Wednesday night, prompting an effective retaliation by the BSF, the officials said.





In the exchange of fire, which continued till this morning, one woman suffered injuries at Manyari village, they said.





The shelling has triggered panic among border residents.





"We have been facing heavy firing and shelling each night. It has become a regular feature", Manyari resident Kuldeep said.







