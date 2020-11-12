



The list prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency mentions 1210 high profile and most wanted terrorists in the country but makes no mention of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar or Dawood Ibrahim





Pakistan's top investigative authority, the FIA or Federal Investigation Agency on Wednesday accepted that eleven terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack were from its soil.





Muhammad Amjad Khan of Multan who was involved in the purchase of the boat Al Fouz involved in the 2008 terror attack has been listed in the over 880-page long list. Amjad also purchased a Yamaha Motor boat engine, life jackets, inflatable boats from ARZ water sport, Karachi, later used in the attacks on India's financial centre. Shahid Gafoor from Bahawalpur, who was the captain of the boat Al-Hussaini and Al-Fouz used by the terrorists has been mentioned.





The list also mentions 9 crew members of the boats used in Mumbai terror attack. These are Muhammad Usman from Sahiwal district, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman from Lahore district, Riaz Ahmad from Hafizabad, Muhammad Mushtaq from Gujranwala district, Muhammad Naeem from Dera Ghazi Khan district, Abdul Shakoor from Sargodha district, Muhammad Sabir from Multan, Muhammad Usman from Lodhran district, Shakil Ahmad from Rahim Yar Khan district. All are members of the UN listed terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.





The list mentions 1210 high profile and most wanted terrorists in the country but makes no mention of Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, or Dawood Ibrahim.





Hafiz Saeed is a UN listed international terrorist, the mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed was listed as an international terrorist last year after the Pulwama terror attack that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary forces. Earlier this year, a Pakistan court convicted Saeed for 5 years for financing terror.





When it comes to Dawood Ibrahim, while Pakistan has never accepted that he is in the country, it's well known that he stays in Karachi. In fact, he is also a UN listed terrorist and has his address mentioned as Karachi, the provincial capital of southern Sindh province.





All in All, it has 161 most wanted terrorists from Baluchistan, 737 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 from Sindh, 122 from Punjab, 32 from Islamabad, and 30 from Pakistani occupied Kashmir on the most wanted list.





The list, interestingly mentions the name of Altaf Hussain, Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) leader now living in London, Pakistan Opposition Party PMLN's leader Nasir Butt, and those involved in attacks on former Pakistani President Parvez Musharraf and former PM Shaukat Aziz.







