



Officials said Pakistan would be presenting the dossier to UN, international bodies





Pakistan on Saturday unveiled a dossier, which it claimed had compiled evidence of acts of terrorism sponsored by India.





The dossier was presented at a press conference addressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Babar Iftikhar, the director-general of the Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing.





The Associated Press of Pakistan reported, "Qureshi said Pakistan would be presenting the dossier to the UN and other international organisations to bring to justice all those involved in supporting acts of terrorism inside the country."





Qureshi was quoted by Pakistan's Geo News as saying, "World knows that when Pakistan was busy and partnering in world peace, India was surrounding Pakistan with a web of terrorism. India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism." Qureshi alleged India not only used its own soil but also made use of neighbouring countries to "attack Pakistan".





Alleging India had developed a plan to destabilise Pakistan, Qureshi was quoted by Geo News as saying "India that used to claim itself as the world's biggest democracy due to its actions is becoming a rogue state".





Qureshi and Iftikhar claimed India was attempting to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multibillion dollar economic infrastructure project being built with Chinese assistance.





Samaa TV quoted the officials as saying India was attempting to disrupt CPEC projects, and a cell for this purpose is working "under" the Indian prime minister. The officials alleged this cell had been allocated Rs 80 billion in funding so far. The press conference claimed India was trying to create instability in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.





The Express Tribune reported, "Multiple video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence handlers passing on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan."





The Express Tribune quoted Qureshi as saying, "there will be an upsurge in terrorist activities in Pakistan and the focus will be on the major urban centres of the country."





He accused the RAW and Defence Intelligence Agency of "financing, training and harbouring terrorists" with the objective of causing "state terrorism and instability in Pakistan". Qureshi alleged India had allocated Rs 22 billion for the purpose.







