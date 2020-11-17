



Pakistani army has deployed additional snipers along the Line of Control (LoC). Around 7-8 Pakistan Army soldiers were killed, and 10-12 were injured after Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violations done by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13. The Indian Army destroyed bunkers across the Line of Control in multiple locations. The bunkers consisted of cache of ammunitions. According to Indian Army, large numbers of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed.





