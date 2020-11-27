



ISLAMABAD: The top brass of the Pakistan Army has gone into a huddle after India briefed a select group of envoys on the planned terrorist attack in Nagrota district in Jammu last week.





A meeting of the corps commanders at the General Headquarters in Islamabad, presided over by Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa, reviewed the geostrategic, regional and national security environment, the Dawn reported.





The participants in the session discussed internal security, the situation along the borders and the Line of Control (LoC).





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that a terror plot by Pakistan-based groups was thwarted. It was followed by the Union Ministry of External Affairs demarching Pakistan on the alleged plot and later briefing foreign envoys on the so-called terror threat from the neighbouring country.





Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, "The Indian government has escalated its anti-Pakistan campaign, marked by false narratives, concocted evidence, and orchestration of false flag operations."





He said the briefing for the envoys by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs was yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack, the Dawn reported.





The corps commanders, while discussing the ceasefire violations by the Indian Army, resolved to do everything possible to protect the innocent population living along the LoC. The army is constructing community bunkers in areas along the LoC.



