Pakistani soldiers preparing to fire across the LoC into Indian territory





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).





The Indian diplomat was summoned to the ministry of foreign affairs.





The Foreign Office said that a 45-year-old man sustained critical injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector on Monday.





The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said.







