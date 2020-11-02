



NEW DELHI: The admission of Pakistan Federal cabinet minister Fawad Chaudhry on Islamabad’s role in Pulwama terror strike should be taken into consideration by UN and other international bodies for initiating tough action against Pakistan for use of terror as an instrument of state policy.





Despite damage control by the Pakistan Foreign office, the Minister’s remarks were a public admission of the use of terror as an instrument of state policy. Experts are of opinion that the international community must take cognizance of this fact and hold Islamabad responsible.





“The admission of Federal cabinet minister Fawad Chaudhry in the National Assembly that Pulwama was an achievement of the Imran Khan government is the smoking gun proof of Pakistan's direct involvement in terrorism in India. While India has talked about this repeatedly, now a Pakistani minister has confirmed it. Pakistan is thus responsible for the death of 40 brave Indian soldiers. This has to be brought to the notice of all the UN and other international bodies and Pakistan declared a state sponsor of terror,” noted Tilak Devasher, member National Security Advisory Board and author of three books on Pakistan.





India is reportedly planning to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Defending the Imran Khan government in Pakistan’s National Assembly on October 28, Chaudhry had admitted the terror country’s role in the 2019 Pulwama attack. In August this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed the charge sheet in the 14 February 2019 Pulwama terror attack naming several Pakistani nationals.





Earlier, Pakistan had always maintained that it was not involved in the terror attack on the CRPF convoy, moving from Jammu towards Srinagar on February 14, 2019, at Pulwama, with an IED-laden vehicle that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel and grievously injured many others.







