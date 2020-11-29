



HYDERABAD: Pirates kidnapped 10 crew members, including four Indian seafarers, from a ship in the Gulf of Guinea in Nigerian waters.





The vessel was reportedly attacked approximately 52 nautical miles north west of Brass oil terminal, Bayelsa state, Nigeria, between November 25 evening and November 26 morning. “The vessel was in transit from Koko in Nigeria to Douala, Cameroon, when it came under attack. The exact time of the attack remains unclear. After some time on board, the perpetrators left the vessel with the kidnapped crew,” a report said.





Captain Sanjay Prashar, general secretary, Himachal Seafarers’ Association, said security consultancies — Ambrey and Dryad Global — had told them about the abduction of the seafarers. The cargo ship ‘Milan’ was flagged off from St Kitts.





Among the crew who were taken hostage include three Lebanese, two Egyptians and one Cameroonian. Two crew members from Cameroon were left on board the vessel managed by Miro Shipping, Tripoli, Lebanon.





“We have taken up the matter with the authorities concerned and the employer to ensure safe release of the hostages. Necessary consular assistance will also be rendered,” the high commission of India in Abuja told Capt Prashar.







