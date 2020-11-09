



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ISRO and the country's space industry for the successful launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine customer satellites onboard its Polar rocket and said our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline during this COVID-19 time.





The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C49/EOS-01) blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh at 3.12 pm at the end of a 26-hour countdown.





"I congratulate @ISRO and India's space industry for the successful launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission today. In the time of COVID-19, our scientists overcame many constraints to meet the deadline," PM Modi tweeted.





In another tweet, he noted that nine satellites, including four each from the US and Luxembourg and one from Lithuania, have also been launched in the mission.







