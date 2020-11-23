



The Indian Army carried out a joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Pulwama yesterday (21 November) late evening and apprehended a terrorist from a Madrassa.





Based on the intelligence inputs received about the presence of a person from Handwara district who was actively involved with terrorists, the Army had launched an operation and apprehended a person.





Spot interrogation with the one apprehended led to the revelation about the presence of a terrorist in a Madrassa nearby. The forces launched further search operation thereafter and nabbed the said terrorist successfully.





The development comes just days after the forces had successfully nabbed and eliminated four terrorists in Nagrota, seizing a big cache of a variety of arms and ammunition. The four were engaged when they were on their way to Kashmir on a truck. It was later also revealed that the four were planning to carry out a major attack on the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks which had been orchestrated by Pakistan based powers.







