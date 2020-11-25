



A rattled Pakistan on Tuesday launched an attack against India a day after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla shared evidence of Pakistan's involvement in Nagrota terror attack with the international community. India on Monday briefed the first set of foreign envoys giving them the detailed evidence of how Islamabad continues to support the cross-border terror.





Pakistan, which has been sponsoring terrorism from its land, blamed the Indian government of making "false narratives and concocted evidence", as reported by Pakistani media Dawn.





Zahid Hafeez Chaudri, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) spokesman, on Tuesday alleged that the evidence against Pakistan is "completely baseless and unsubstantiated", reported Dawn. Chaudri further claimed that this "is yet another attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack..."





The remark by Chaudri comes less than a month after Pakistan Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry blatantly bragged about the dastardly terror attack in Pulwama and called it a 'great achievement' of the Imran Khan government. In the attack on February 14, 2019, a total of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans lost their lives.





In the Pakistan National Assembly, Chaudhry had claimed that the attack in Pulwama was a major achievement. Pakistan exposed its hands on the attack and Chaudhry speaking on it had said, "We entered their homes and killed them (ghar me ghus ke maara)."





On November 23, India had briefed the US, Russia, France, Japan envoys amongst others and more such briefings are being planned on Tuesday. The Chinese envoy was not briefed in the first set of briefing on Monday. Sources said that the FS informed them of the details of the preliminary investigations which showed how four terrorists of United Nation listed terrorist Jaish-e-Mohammad had planned to do a major terror attack.





The terrorists were neutralized at a toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Nagrota area of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir last week.





Pakistan's involvement in the incident has emerged, especially in the supply of phones, the list of items, and ammunition indicating origins from across the line of control. In fact, investigators have found that the terrorists entered India through an underground tunnel in the Samba sector.





The incident occurred just ahead of the District Development Council elections in the union territory, the first since the removal of special status under Article 370.





The Indian side, sources pointed out, sensitized about Pakistan's sustained effort to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir and subvert the election process. Jaish has been involved in previous attacks in India, including the Pulwama terror attack of 2019 in which India lost its 40 paramilitary soldiers.





Over the weekend, India had summoned Pakistan's top diplomat in Delhi and raised the matter with him. A release by ministry of external affairs said, "India demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries."







