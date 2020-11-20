



New Delhi: The Centre is planning to increase the retirement age of officers in defence forces by one to three years. The Department of Military Affairs (DMA) is likely to implement the proposal by April 2021. Reports suggest that the development came after the government received a positive response to the proposal of extending the retirement age.





“The proposal on retirement age for Colonels, Brigadiers and major general rank officers and their equivalents in Army and Navy would be increased by three, two and one year, respectively,” reported India Today quoting government sources as saying. The extension in retirement age was proposed so that skilled manpower could be retrained. DMA Proposes Increase in Retirement Age of Military Officers, Cut in Pension.





Earlier this month, the DMA proposed a significant cut in the pension amount of military personnel taking premature retirement and suggested increasing the retirement age of certain categories of officers. The move by the DMA, headed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, is part of a series of reforms aimed at ensuring efficient use of resources and manpower.





As per the proposal, the retirement age of Colonels and equivalent rank in the Indian Army is sought to be increased to 57 years from the existing 54 years, the officials said. Similarly, the retirement age of Brigadiers in the Indian Army is proposed to be increased to 58 years from the existing 56 years, and in the case of Major Generals, it is proposed at 59 years as against 58 years at present.







