



The defence requirement was handed over during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's June visit to Moscow





Russia has fulfilled requirements related to India's defence equipment list handed over in the month of June. Sources confirming the development said that the requirement included light guns, projectiles, bombs.





A number of contracts were signed during the summer to implement India's requirement.





The defence requirement was handed over during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's June visit to Moscow. The Defence Minister had gone to Russia to participate in Victory day parade-celebration of Soviet victory and surrender of Nazi Germany.





The visit of India's defence minister came in the backdrop of Galwan incident at the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh on June 15. In the incident, India lost 20 soldiers, while China also suffered casualties, but it never came out with any official number.





However, nothing is known yet on MiG-21 which is slated to be procured from Russia. In July, New Delhi had approved the proposal for procurement of 21 MiG-29 along with upgradation of existing 59 MiG-29 aircraft and procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft.





One of the key elements of India-Russia ties is defence. BrahMos Missile System as well as the licensed production SU-30 aircraft and T-90 tanks are examples of India-Russia flagship cooperation.





An agreement on the cooperation in the production of spare parts for Russian/Soviet military equipment was signed during the 20th Annual India Russia Bilateral Summit in Vladivostok in September 2019.





In March 2019, PM Modi announced the JV– Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd for production of AK Series Assault Rifles at Ordnance Factory Korwa under the ‘Make-in-India’ program.







