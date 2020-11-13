



Russia will attempt to comply with any Indian request to expedite the delivery of five S-400 air defence systems, with the first batch scheduled to be handed over to New Delhi by the end of 2021, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.





The two countries are also close to finalising a deal for Ka-226 multi-purpose helicopters that will ensure the highest possible amount of localisation of components in line with the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiatives, Russia’s deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin said.





The $5.4-billion deal for the S-400 air defence systems is being implemented according to schedule and the first batch will reach India by the end of next year. “If there is a request from the Indian side to expedite [the] S-400 [delivery], we will be ready to do our best to satisfy this requirement,” Babushkin said.







